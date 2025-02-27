Hoglander scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.
Hoglander snapped a six-game point drought with the opening goal of this contest at 9:56 of the first period. The Canucks shuffled their lines going into the game, with Hoglander getting a look on the first line, but he still saw just 14:28 of ice time. The 24-year-old winger is up to five goals, 13 points, 58 shots on net, 60 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 54 outings this season. Consistency on offense continues to be an issue, but as long as he's on the top line, he'll get another chance to prove himself.
