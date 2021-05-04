Hoglander recorded an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
Hoglander has just two assists in his last seven games after posting three points in the first two contests after the Canucks' schedule resumed April 18. The 20-year-old Hoglander has 21 points, 89 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 46 games in his rookie season.
