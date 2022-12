Hoglander posted an assist in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Hoglander set up Bo Horvat's 20th goal of the season, which came at 4:02 of the third period. Offense has been a bit spotty for Hoglander lately -- he's picked up a goal and two assists in seven games since he was a healthy scratch Nov. 21. Overall, the 21-year-old winger has two goals, four helpers, 24 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating through 21 outings.