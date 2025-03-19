Hoglander scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

The tally was Hoglander's first since Feb. 26 versus the Kings. During his nine-game goal drought, the winger racked up five assists, and he added one more by helping out on a Brock Boeser tally in the second period of Tuesday's win. The 24-year-old Hoglander has six goals, 20 points, 75 shots on net, 69 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 64 appearances this season.