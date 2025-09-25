Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Hurt in Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoglander (undisclosed) will not return to Wednesday's preseason game versus the Flames.
The Canucks did not provide any additional details regarding Hoglander's injury. He exited the contest during the second period. His status for Friday's game versus the Kraken is unknown at this time, but it wouldn't be surprising if Hoglander sat out a couple of exhibition matchups at a minimum before returning.
