Hoglander was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Hoglander is the 17th Canucks player to land in virus protocol. The Canucks won't return to action for at least a week as they focus on getting healthy. The 2019 second-round pick has produced 16 points through 37 games this year.
