Hoglander scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hoglander got the Canucks on the board in the first period, but they exited the frame down 4-1. The 23-year-old winger has five goals and three assists over 13 contests since the start of March. He's at 23 goals, 34 points, 110 shots on net, 87 hits and a plus-20 rating through 73 games this season. Hoglander's even-strength minutes continue to be on the top line, but his inconsistency on offense makes him more of an option in deeper fantasy formats.