Hoglander scored a goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

Hoglander tallied at 18:05 of the first period, giving the Canucks a fortunate 1-0 lead at the time. The winger was bumped up to the second line for this contest, a promotion likely long overdue given the recent struggles of Andrei Kuzmenko and Phil Di Giuseppe. Hoglander has racked up six goals and an assist over his last 11 games, giving him nine tallies, three helpers, 33 shots on net, 18 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 25 outings overall.