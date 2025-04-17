Hoglander notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hoglander racked up four points over the last six games of the season. The 24-year-old had a turbulent season at times, finishing with eight goals, 17 helpers, 83 shots on net, 76 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 72 appearances. He'll need to find a middle ground between his 24-goal, 36-point 2023-24 and this season's numbers, and even then, he's only an option in deeper fantasy formats.