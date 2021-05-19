Hoglander scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
Hoglander found a rebound in front and put it away for his 13th goal of the year, giving the Canucks a 2-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the opening period. The 20-year-old rookie has contributed 27 points in 55 games this season, with all but one of those points coming at even strength.
