Hoglander scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hoglander tallied in the second period, but he was once again more of a peripheral contributor for the Canucks. Despite his top-line assignment, he saw a team-low 11:00 of ice time in the high-scoring contest. The 21-year-old winger is up to three goals, seven points, 25 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 22 outings, but such a limited role will continue to lower his scoring potential.