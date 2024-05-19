Hoglander scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Hoglander offered a quick response to Dylan Holloway's opening tally in the first period, but the Canucks' offense stalled out after that. The goal was Hoglander's first this postseason, and he's added just one assist with eight shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating over 10 appearances. The winger has been listed on the second line recently, but he's played a limited role with no power-play time, so there's little reason to think he'll soon turn a corner on offense.