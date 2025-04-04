Hoglander (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Anaheim, per Noah Strang of Daily Hive Vancouver on Friday.
Hoglander has missed Vancouver's previous five games. He has six goals and 21 points in 66 appearances in 2024-25. Hoglander was hot before suffering the injury, providing a goal and eight points across his past eight outings.
More News
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Not ready to return•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Won't return during road trip•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Status uncertain for Monday•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Goal, assist in win•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Supplies two assists Saturday•