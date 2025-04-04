Now Playing

Hoglander (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Anaheim, per Noah Strang of Daily Hive Vancouver on Friday.

Hoglander has missed Vancouver's previous five games. He has six goals and 21 points in 66 appearances in 2024-25. Hoglander was hot before suffering the injury, providing a goal and eight points across his past eight outings.

