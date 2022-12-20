Hoglander is not in Monday's lineup against St. Louis, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Unless he picked up a late injury, it seems like Hoglander is a healthy scratch with Brock Boeser (illness) back in the lineup. The 21-year-old has nine points in 25 games this season and will miss his first game since Nov. 21.

