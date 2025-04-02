Hoglander (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus Seattle.
Hoglander did skate Wednesday, but he was wearing a non-contact jersey. The 24-year-old has six goals, 21 points, 30 PIM and 72 hits over 66 outings in 2024-25. Hoglander was last in the lineup March 22.
More News
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Won't return during road trip•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Status uncertain for Monday•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Goal, assist in win•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Supplies two assists Saturday•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Deals helper Wednesday•