Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hoglander (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus Seattle.

Hoglander did skate Wednesday, but he was wearing a non-contact jersey. The 24-year-old has six goals, 21 points, 30 PIM and 72 hits over 66 outings in 2024-25. Hoglander was last in the lineup March 22.

More News