Hoglander underwent core muscle/groin surgery Friday and will not return this season.
Hoglander has missed the last 14 and will now miss the final seven games of the regular season. The team doesn't have a timeline for his recovery but he should be back in time for the 2022-23 training camp. The 21-year-old forward totaled 10 goals and 18 points through 60 games this season.
