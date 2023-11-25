Hoglander scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Hoglander is on a five-game point streak, racking up four goals and an assist in that span despite seeing less than 12 minutes in each contest during the streak. The 22-year-old supplied an insurance tally in Friday's win. He's up to seven goals, 10 points, 24 shots on net, 14 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 19 contests. There may be some questions around his overall game, but Hoglander's offense is strong enough to warrant consideration if a top-six spot opens up.