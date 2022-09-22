Hoglander (groin) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Patrick Johnston of The Province reports.

Hoglander's presence on the ice was encouraging, though it wasn't all good news. The 21-year-old skated alongside Nils Aman and Linus Karlsson, two players who are extremely likely to end up in the AHL to begin the season. Hoglander suffered a sophomore slump in 2021-22 with just 18 points in 60 games a year after he logged 27 points in 56 contests, so he'll need a strong camp to reestablish himself in the Canucks' NHL plans.