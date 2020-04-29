Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Pens pro deal
Hoglander inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.
Vancouver selected Hoglander in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry draft. The 19-year-old Swede has spent the past two seasons with Rogle BK of the SHL, totaling 16 goals and 30 points in 91 contests. The 5-foot-9 winger excelled at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships, racking up five goals and 11 points in just seven games. He'll likely begin the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Utica, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him carve out a regular role with the big club at some point during his rookie season. If that comes to fruition, Hoglander will be a hot commodity on the waiver wire in redraft leagues.
