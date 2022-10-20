Hoglander grabbed an assist during Tuesday's loss to Columbus.
The helper marks Hoglander's first point of the campaign. He had 18 points in 60 games last season, which was a decline from his 27 points in 56 games the year prior. In seeing ice time with Elias Pettersson, Hoglander is getting opportunities to contribute offensively.
