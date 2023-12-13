Hoglander recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Hoglander has a pair of goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The improvement on offense coincides with his promotion to the Canucks' second line -- he's shown solid chemistry at even strength alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. Hoglander is up to 14 points, 37 shots on net, 20 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 27 appearances. If he can maintain a top-six role, he should challenge his career high of 27 points that he posted as a rookie in 2020-21.