Hoglander scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Hoglander buried a feed from J.T. Miller at 13:55 of the first period. That was it for the Canucks' offense as they failed to solve Darcy Kuemper a second time. Hoglander has had some ups and downs lately, but he has a goal and an assist in his last four games. The 21-year-old is at two tallies, three helpers, 19 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating in 18 appearances. While he's seeing even-strength minutes on the first line, he isn't a factor on special teams.