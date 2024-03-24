Hoglander scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Flames.

Hoglander scored the first two goals of the game for his 21st and 22nd of the year and added three hits, and a plus-2 rating in 12:59 of ice time. This was Hoglander's first point since March 9 as he was held scoreless in his last four games. So far this season, Hoglander has been a streaky scorer as he had a four-game point streak prior to his slump. Managers may want to consider him as a streaming option on a night where Vancouver has a good matchup.