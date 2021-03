Hoglander posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Hoglander collected the secondary assist on Tyler Myers' third-period tally. The 20-year-old Hoglander has picked up five points in his last 12 outings. The Swedish winger has five goals, seven helpers, 68 shots, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 31 games in his rookie season. Those numbers won't get him in the Calder Trophy conversation, but he's been a solid depth scorer for the Canucks.