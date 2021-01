Hoglander picked up an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The assist was Hoglander's first point since he scored a goal in his NHL debut on Opening Night. The Swedish winger has added nine shots on goal and seven blocked shots in a top-six role, but he only skated 10:59 on Thursday. Head coach Travis Green shuffled his lines with the Canucks trailing heavily -- if that sticks, Hoglander could be on the third line in Saturday's meeting with the Canadiens.