Hoglander logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hoglander has two points over his last four games but is still struggling to see more ice time. He was down to 12:06 in this contest, his lowest mark in that four-game span. The 24-year-old winger has produced 14 points, 63 shots on net, 64 hits, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 57 appearances while moving all around the lineup in 2024-25.