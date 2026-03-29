Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Puts away goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoglander scored a goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.
The tally snapped a seven-game point drought for the winger, who was scratched three times in that span. Even when Hoglander plays, he's been in a fourth-line role lately. He's now at two goals, four points, 27 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-2 rating over 30 appearances this season. On a low-scoring team, Hoglander is a non-factor in virtually all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Gets first goal of season•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Won't return before Olympic break•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Remains unavailable•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Suffers lower-body injury•