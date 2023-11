Hoglander notched an assist and five PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Hoglander set up Quinn Hughes on the opening tally in the second period, but he was ejected for a slew foot later in the frame. The assist gave Hoglander a point in each of his last three games, but the sloppy penalty won't earn him any favor with head coach Rick Tocchet. The 22-year-old winger is up to eight points, 21 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 17 appearances.