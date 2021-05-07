Hoglander scored a goal on four shots, supplied and assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Hoglander tallied just 31 seconds into the game, setting the tone on offense for the Canucks. He also picked up an assist on Travis Hamonic's tally at 6:33 of the first period. The 20-year-old Hoglander has 10 goals, 24 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 48 games. The rookie winger seems entrenched in the Canucks' top six.
