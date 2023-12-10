Hoglander notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Hoglander has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. His offense has often been streaky this season, but his recent success has seen him moved up to the second line. Hoglander is up to nine goals, four helpers, 34 shots on net, 25 PIM, 18 hits and a plus-12 rating over 26 appearances. His ice time remains fairly limited, so Hoglander's fantasy appeal is likely highest in deeper formats.