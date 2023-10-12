Hoglander logged an assist in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Hoglander picked up an assist on Dakota Joshua's third-period tally. While he signed a two-year contract over the summer, Hoglander's $1.1 million cap hit makes him far from a lock to be in the lineup. He began the season in a fourth-line role, seeing just 12:54 of ice time even with the Canucks playing only 11 forwards due to cap constraints and injuries. The 22-year-old still has room to grow, and fantasy managers may want to wait and see if that growth will happen in 2023-24 before adding him to their rosters.