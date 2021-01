Hoglander notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Hoglander set up Tanner Pearson's tally in the second period, restoring a two-goal advantage just 30 seconds after Austin Watson put the Senators on the board. A second-line role has done Hoglander well with four points, 12 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through eight contests. The 20-year-old should have some appeal in deeper formats given his significant role.