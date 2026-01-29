Hoglander (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game against the Ducks, Randip Janda of Sportsnet reports.

Hoglander suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's loss to San Jose. Although he was on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, he's considered day-to-day and will be forced to miss at least one game. David Kampf will likely draw into the lineup against Anaheim, while Hoglander's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Maple Leafs.