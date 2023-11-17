Hoglander tallied a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Hoglander cut Vancouver's deficit to 4-2 midway through the third period, redirecting a Tyler Myers shot for his fourth goal of the campaign. The 22-year-old Hoglander has just two goals in his last 10 contests while skating primarily on the Canucks' fourth line. He's up to six points (four goals, two assists) across 15 games this season.