Hoglander scored a pair of goals in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Hoglander put Vancouver ahead 2-1 in the first period, one-timing a net-front feed from Nils Aman, before adding another goal in the second, sliding a backhander through the five-hole of Igor Shesterkin following a nifty stick-handling play. The two-goal effort snapped a six-game scoreless stretch for Hoglander -- he had just one goal in his last 10 games. Overall, the 23-year-old winger has 12 goals and 17 points through 38 contests.