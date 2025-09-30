General manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Hoglander underwent successful lower-body surgery and will be out 8-10 weeks.

Hoglander was injured in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Flames, and he'll now be on the shelf until at least late November. Evander Kane and Drew O'Connor figure to see more work on the left side up front, while Vitali Kravtsov or Arshdeep Bains could earn a roster spot out of training camp as a result of Hoglander's absence.