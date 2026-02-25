Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Set to return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoglander (lower body) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jets, NHL.com reports.
Hoglander missed the Canucks' final four games ahead of the Olympic break due to a lower-body injury, but he'll be back in action during the team's first matchup following the layoff. Over 18 appearances this year, he's recorded two assists, 28 hits, six PIM and four blocked shots while averaging 11:32 of ice time.
