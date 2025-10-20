Hoglander (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday.

Hoglander received a recovery timeline of 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery in late September, sidelining him until at least the end of November. However, his move to LTIR suggests his return could be more toward the mid-December range. Hoglander produced eight goals and 25 points in 72 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign. It remains unclear when he will be able to make his 2025-26 debut.