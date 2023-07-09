Hoglander signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with Vancouver on Sunday.

Hoglander registered three goals and nine points in 25 appearances with Vancouver last campaign. He also accounted for 14 goals and 32 points over 45 regular-season contests with AHL Abbotsford in 2022-23. Additionally, Hoglander notched three goals and three assists in six outings during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 22-year-old forward will get a chance to compete for a roster spot with Vancouver out of training camp.