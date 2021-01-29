Hoglander posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

While Tanner Pearson got the goal, credit to Hoglander for stealing the puck along the boards and getting it to his linemate for the tally. The 20-year-old Hoglander is up to five points through 10 contests. The second-round pick from 2019 has added 18 shots on goal, seven hits and eight blocked shots, but the non-scoring contributions are expected to be modest. Hoglander has shown he can stick in the Canucks' top-six, which should give him some appeal in fantasy as a depth option.