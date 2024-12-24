Hoglander notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Hoglander had been scratched for the previous two games but drew back into the lineup Monday. Perhaps he should have gone to the press box earlier -- in his return to the ice, he snapped a 21-game point drought with a helper on Kiefer Sherwood's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Hoglander has six points, 30 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances. He's squandered all the progress he made after a 36-point regular season in 2023-24, and it looks like he'll have to compete to stay in even a bottom-six role moving forward.