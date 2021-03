Hoglander scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Hoglander scored with 1:25 left in the game to deny Connor Hellebuyck back-to-back shutouts. The 20-year-old Hoglander has seven goals and 16 points through 37 games this season. He's added 77 shots, 10 PIM, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating in a top-six role.