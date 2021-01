Hoglander is skating on a line with Bo Horvat in the early stages of training camp, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hoglander is not a lock to make the opening night roster, but if he should find any chemistry with the Canuck captain that could bode well for his chances. Hoglander could be a sneaky pickup should he be able to launch his NHL career by playing in the top six.