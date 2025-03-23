Hoglander (undisclosed) didn't participate in Sunday's practice and is day-to-day according to head coach Rick Tocchet, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Hoglander departed Saturday's game against the Rangers, and Tocchet relayed that Hoglander and Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) are "pretty sore and banged up." Vancouver will continue its road trip Monday in New Jersey -- Hoglander will likely be a game-time decision for that matchup. If he's unavailable, Jake DeBrusk could slot back onto the top line.