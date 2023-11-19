Hoglander scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Hoglander tallied in the final minute of the third period to provide some intrigue, but the Canucks didn't tie the game. He's scored in consecutive contests and has three of his five goals this year in November. Hoglander is up to seven points, 20 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 16 appearances overall, though he's not safe from being a healthy scratch on occasion. Even when he plays, he's been limited to bottom-six minutes.