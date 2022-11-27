Hoglander recorded an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Hoglander has been on the top line at even strength lately, but his lack of power-play time has limited his offense. He snapped a five-game point drought with his helper Saturday. The 21-year-old winger is up to one goal, three assists, 17 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating in 16 appearances.