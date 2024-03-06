Hoglander notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Hoglander has two goals and an assist over his last four games while continuing to play on the top line at even strength. The 23-year-old winger has put together a solid campaign with a career-high 28 points, 93 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-14 rating over 62 appearances. He should continue to have appeal in deeper fantasy formats, though his minimal power-play usage puts a lower ceiling on his value.