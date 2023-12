Hoglander scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.

Hoglander tied the game at 5-5 with his third-period tally, sweeping in a rebound off a J.T. Miller shot. The goal was Hoglander's first in five contests. The 22-year-old winger will continue to be streaky as long as he's confined to a fourth-line role at even strength. He's at eight goals, three assists, 32 shots on net, 17 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 23 appearances this season.