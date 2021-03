Hoglander scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Monday's 4-0 win over the Jets.

Hoglander got his stick on a Tyler Myers point shot in the high slot to extend Vancouver's lead to 3-0 with 5:10 left in the opening period. It was the fourth goal of the season for the rookie, and his first with the man advantage. It also halted a personal 13-game drought that had spanned the entire month of February. The 20-year-old has produced 10 points in 25 games.