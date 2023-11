Hoglander scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Hoglander ended a five-game point drought with his second-period marker. The winger has had a tough time establishing himself from the fourth line, but with the Canucks' offense humming, he likely won't have a chance for a better role any time soon. He's at three goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a plus-7 rating over 11 contests.